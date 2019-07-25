Robertson resigns as Kilmarnock football executive

Kirsten Robertson has resigned as Kilmarnock football executive, the club have announced.

Robertson had been appointed in the role of chief executive in May 2017 after serving as club secretary for eight years.

A club statement read: “The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can confirm Kirsten Robertson has resigned from her position as football executive and will be leaving the club.

“Garry O’Hagan, a senior and respected sports executive, will be assisting the club in the interim period. Garry is a trusted and knowledgeable figure in Scottish football with almost two decades of experience with Hibernian FC, where he served as club secretary and operations director.

“The search for a new football executive will begin in due course.”