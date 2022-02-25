Robin Koch and Diego Llorente boost Leeds ahead of Spurs showdown

Leeds have defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente available for their Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Koch had been expected to be out for longer following the head injury he suffered against Manchester United last weekend but has been declared fit along with Llorente, who was substituted at half-time in that match and missed the midweek loss to Liverpool.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips and defender Liam Cooper (both hamstring) are still likely to be several weeks away from returning while there is no timeframe yet for striker Patrick Bamford’s recovery from a foot problem but head coach Marcelo Bielsa believes he will be available this season.

Tottenham will be without Rodrigo Bentancur for the visit to Elland Road.

The Uruguayan suffered an ankle injury in the defeat to Burnley.

Fellow midfielder Oliver Skipp (groin) and defender Japhet Tanganga (knee) also miss out.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Dallas, Koch, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Raphinha, James, Roberts, Rodrigo, Shackleton, Forshaw, Gelhardt, Summerville, Bate, Klaesson, McCarron, Jenkins, Moore, Cresswell.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Doherty, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.