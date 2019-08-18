Robin van Persie explains why he left Arsenal for Manchester United in 2012

Robin van Persie says he left Arsenal for Manchester United in 2012 because he was not offered a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Van Persie spent eight years in north London, culminating in a magnificent 37-goal campaign for the Gunners in 2011/12.

However, that would prove to be his final season at Arsenal, as the Dutchman joined United for £24m.

And Van Persie, who went on to win the Premier League title in his first season at Old Trafford, has explained why he made the move.

"You can compare me being at Arsenal to being married. Me and my wife - Arsenal - were married for eight years," he told BT Sport.

"After eight years, my wife, possibly got a bit tired of me. Those are the facts.

"If Arsenal are not offering you a new deal... you can have different views on things but the fact is Arsenal never offered me a new deal.

"Then you have to look around. I was ambitious. I still wanted to win the league. That is life.

"I ended up having three options. One option abroad disappeared quickly. Then it was [Manchester] City or Manchester United.

"What people don't know, during the transfer, loads of things are happening behind the scenes. You have to take a lot on and make a choice based on what your targets are but also deal with the facts.

"One of the main facts was that Arsenal got tired of me. That was the starting point - they didn't offer me a new deal. We had loads of chats with [Arsene] Wenger, with [Ivan] Gazidis."

Van Persie hung up his boots at the end of last season and is now working as a TV pundit in the UK.

