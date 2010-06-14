Robinho hints at Eastlands return

The Brazilian forward fell out of favour at Eastlands last season following a difficult time with injury and lack of form, eventually joining Santos on a six month loan in January.



The 26-year-old enjoyed a hugely successful period back in his homeland, earning a significant share of plaudits as Santos claimed the league title with ease.



But despite his indifferent time in England the forward has not dismissed the idea of returning to the club to win over manager Roberto Mancini.



“I honestly don’t know what will happen at City. We will just see what happens over the summer but I haven’t ruled out a return,” he said.



“First things first. The only thing on my mind now is helping the Brazilian team to win the World Cup.

“But I thought Manchester City were a good choice for me. I understood the reactions when I joined them. People thought I was going for the money but if it was then I would have gone to Dubai or an Arabic country.”

Robinho began his Eastlands career in blistering style, finishing as the club’s top-goalscorer in his debut season with 14 strikes to his name.



Things were to turn sour in his second year however, as injury ruled him out of the season for three months. Just 12 appearances and one solitary goal later a move away became evermore inevitable.

But after a spell away from the club the Brazilian has hinted at a return in the summer, and insists that the Manchester outfit will be a force in the Premier League next season.



“They have the money and ambition to make it into the top four in England. And, believe me, next season City will. Maybe I’ll be there to help them.

“When I moved to City a lot of Brazilians did not really know much about the club and they thought it was a step down. But I’m now thinking that people think it was the right decision for me.”



By Joe Brewin

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook