Robinho recalled by Dunga to Brazil squad

Dunga's men take on France at the Stade de France on March 26 before meeting South American rivals Chile, who they knocked out of last year's World Cup on penalties in the last 16, at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium two days later.

Robinho was left out of the squad for the friendly clashes with Turkey and Austria in November, and his recall serves as a reward for the good recent form he has demonstrated for Santos.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho retains his place following some excellent displays for the Merseyside club, while Monaco defender Fabinho could win his first cap for his country.

Striker Diego Tardelli is included despite his switch to Shandong Luneng in January but there is no place for midfielder Ricardo Goulart following his move to Guangzhou Evergrande.

Also left out are Shakhtar Donetsk attacking midfielder Fred and Porto's Real Madrid loanee Casemiro.

In goal, Jefferson and Marcelo Grohe come in for Rafael Cabral and Neto and will compete with Diego Alves for the starting spot in between the posts.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Diego Alves (Valencia), Marcelo Grohe (Gremio), Jefferson (Botafogo)

Defenders: Danilo (Porto), David Luiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Fabinho (Monaco), Filipe Luis (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Miranda (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Elias (Corinthians), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Luiz Gustavo (Wolfsburg), Souza (Sao Paulo)

Forwards: Diego Tardelli (Shandong Luneng), Douglas Costa (Shakhtar Donetsk), Roberto Firmino (Hoffenheim), Neymar (Barcelona), Oscar (Chelsea), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Robinho (Santos), Willian (Chelsea).