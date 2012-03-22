Robinson rules out England return

The former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper quit the international scene in August 2010, but has been linked with a return to the national setup following Fabio Capello's resignation last month.

However, Robinson believes the decision to retire from international football has benefited him and he has no plans to return in the foreseeable future.

"It's not about there being too many bad memories in the past," said Robinson.

"It's just I'm enjoying playing for Blackburn Rovers and I'm concentrating on that.

"I'm just focusing on keeping Blackburn in the Premier League. Being away from England has definitely helped. It has helped me as a person and as a player.

"I've been out of that for a while now and it has helped me enjoy my football.

"I love playing my football here. I love being part of the team and the club's setup and there is nothing to change at the moment.

"There is nothing else to worry about. That is the main reason I retired from international football. I can recharge the batteries more.

"I'm 32 and feel I can benefit more from staying with my own team, working on my own game and maybe having a rest when needed rather than training every day and having to sit and watch a game that I am not involved in."

Following the departures of Ryan Nelsen and Christopher Samba, Robinson has since been tasked with captaining the side, a role he admits he is relishing.

The Blackburn No.1 has kept back-to-back clean sheets and says there is more to come from him.

"I'm enjoying my football and really enjoying the role of captain," he added.

"I think that might have given me more of a lift and I'm in a good run of form at the moment, as is the team. It always helps when the team is playing well.

"I do feel as though I've been around forever but I'm only 32 so, in goalkeeping terms, I've still got a few years left in me.

"Hopefully I'm coming into my prime now. There is always time for development and hopefully I can get better."