Robson-Kanu expects strong Wales showing against England

Wales hero Hal Robson-Kanu believes his side can trouble England ahead of their highly anticipated British derby at Euro 2016.

The striker – who will leave Reading at the end of the month – scored his country's winner in a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Slovakia on Saturday after Real Madrid star Gareth Bale gave his team the lead with a first-half free-kick.

Wales top Group B as a result, after England drew 1-1 with Russia, and Robson-Kanu predicts his side to trouble England.

"Preparations have already started. We've been in the gym this morning and our focus is very much on the next game," Robson-Kanu told Sky Sports.

"I think everyone knows what England have with the quality of players they have in the team. We will be fully aware of what to expect.

"Our approach won't change. It's always about what we can do, how we can affect the opposition.

"I think if we implement that correctly, we definitely have players that will hurt them."

But Robson-Kanu might have to come down from the high of scoring the winner in Wales' opener first.

"It's amazing scoring for your nation at any time, let alone in a competition of this magnitude and when it means a lot to the nation. That one was definitely for the fans," added Robson-Kanu.

"[The support] was massive, we all felt like it was a home game.

"The build-up to the game and the feeling around Bordeaux, you could really feel the support. That carried on into the stadium and we were able to carry onto the pitch."