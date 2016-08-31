Robson-Kanu opts for West Brom

Hal Robson-Kanu's exploits at Euro 2016 with Wales have earned him a crack at the Premier League with West Brom.

The striker scored two goals in five appearances as Wales reached the semi-finals in France, including a sensational strike that secured their place in the last four.

Robson-Kanu's performances during the Euros reportedly put a host of Premier League clubs on high alert, particularly given his Reading contract expired at the end of last season.

Newly promoted Hull City were heavily linked with a move but it is Tony Pulis' West Brom who have won the race for his signature, the 27-year-old signing a two-year-deal at the Hawthorns, with the option of a further year.

"It was an important decision for me and my family and we took our time," said Robson-Kanu.

"But it's a fantastic club and manager and I'm really happy to be here.

"I'm particularly pleased to be back in the Premier League. I am grateful for everything that Reading have done for me and I enjoyed my time there.

"But it's great to take this step."

Robson-Kanu is an immediate replacement for Rickie Lambert, the England international signing for Cardiff City for two years after the clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

"I am very excited to be here at Cardiff City.," Lambert told Cardiff's official website.

"The sooner I can get on the score-sheet and start helping my new club, the better. I'm used to being relied on to score goals."