Roda appoint Kalezic after Eredivisie return

Darije Kalezic will lead Roda JC on their return to the Eredivisie after being appointed head coach on Thursday.

Having dropped to the second tier last year, Roda were guided back into the Eredivisie by interim coaches Rick Plum and Regilio Vrede as the club beat NAC Breda in the promotion play-offs.

Plum and Vrede took the reins after Rene Trost left the club in April.

However, Roda have now turned to Kalezic as the man to re-establish themselves in the Eredivisie, with the 45-year-old having led Jong PSV for the last two years.

Prior to that role, Kalezic coached at De Graafschap, Zulte Waregem and Stockport County, with the Swiss signing a two-year deal at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion.

Managing director Wim Collard said in a statement: "Obviously, we are very pleased that we were able to get Darije for the next two seasons.

"We have had some good conversations with each other and saw enough to see he would fit within the profile of Roda JC. Darije is an experienced coach with a good vision about football."