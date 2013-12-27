Roda confident after Tomasson appointment

Tomasson was appointed at the Parkstad Limburg Stadion on Thursday and will be tasked with moving Roda away from the Eredivisie drop zone.

While the former Denmark international has only coached at one club previously, second-tier Excelsior, Vlemmings is hopeful former Feyenoord man Tomasson can succeed.

"Frank de Boer had no experience when he was appointed at Ajax and the same goes for Phillip Cocu (at PSV)," the former De Kuip boss, who worked with the Dane at Excelsior, told De Telegraaf.

"It is a good development in Dutch football. What is more important to me is that Jon Dahl is a winner who has the features of a modern coach."

Vlemmings added that he was confident Tomasson could ensure Roda moved up the division, given the players at his disposal.

"We have a selection that easily should be able to finish higher than fifteenth place, where we are today."

Tomasson - who lists Milan, Newcastle United and Stuttgart among his former clubs - netted 90 goals in 193 games for Feyenoord and also played in the Dutch top flight for Heerenveen.