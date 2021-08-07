Roddy MacGregor fires Inverness to second straight victory

Roddy MacGregor’s late goal ensured Inverness’ ideal start to the cinch Championship season continued with a 1-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Inverness had won their first game of the season away at Arbroath but secured a second three points when MacGregor’s right-footed strike from distance went into the top corner just 10 minutes from time.

Shane Sutherland, who had scored in the first game, was also the one to provide the assist, as the home side also secured a second clean sheet.

It was an evenly-matched contest with both sides sharing the possession and with six shots on target each, however it was Inverness who managed to find the breakthrough.