Rodellega reveals Arsenal offer

The Colombian featured in every game for the Latics last season, scoring 10 goals in the process, and is believed to have attracted interest from the Gunners, who are keen to add to their squad over the summer months.

Having made a promising start to the 2009/10 campaign, Arsenal's Premier League title challenge faded fast after in-form Dutchman Robin van Persie suffered a serious ankle injury.

Injuries to fellow forwards Nicklas Bendtner, Eduardo and Andrei Arshavin later in the season did little to aid the Gunners' cause either.

Emirates Stadium supremo Arsene Wenger has already bolstered his forward line with the addition of long-time target Marouane Chamakh from Bordeaux on a free transfer.

And, according to Wigan marksman Rodellega, he is next on Arsenal's hit-list.

The 24-year-old said in The Sun: “I don't know if I'll stay at Wigan but I do know Arsenal have made an offer for me.”



