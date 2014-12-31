Rodgers anticipating quiet January for Liverpool

After agonisingly losing out on the Premier League title by just two points last season, Liverpool have found the going much tougher in the 2014-15 campaign.

With half of the season gone, Rodgers' side have already lost seven matches and they will start 2015 against Leicester City on Thursday in eighth place - some 18 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Rodgers was expected to try and bolster his squad in the transfer window, with a goalkeeper thought to be a top priority due to question marks over the quality and form of Simon Mignolet and Brad Jones.

However, the Northern Irishman does not believe that January is the right time to alter his team and stated he will only delve into the market if the right calibre of player becomes available.

"There won't be much if any transfer activity from us during the transfer window," Rodgers said on Wednesday.

"I don't think January is a good time to spend. I'm happy with how the group is progressing after a tough start to the season.

"If there's something that can improve us, I'll take that to the owners."