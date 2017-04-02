Rodgers believes 'iconic' Celtic would be top six in the Premier League

Celtic would thrive in the Premier League and could finish in the top six of the division, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

A 5-0 demolition of Hearts on Sunday confirmed Celtic's sixth successive Scottish Premiership title, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Celtic remain unbeaten in the league, with an unassailable 25-point cushion from second-placed Aberdeen.

A move to the Premier League has long been mooted for Celtic and Old Firm rivals Rangers and former Liverpool and Swansea City manager Rodgers believes the club would succeed in English football.

"Could we play in the Premier League? Yes, we could," Rodgers told Sky Sports.

"I have absolutely no doubt about it because we've got the Celtic factor. We have 60,000 [fans] every other week. Without the money alone, this team would compete in the Premier League.

"We took a Swansea team who won the Championship into the Premier League and we finished 11th but for us and what we were trying to do that was very, very good.

"But this is Celtic. This is one of the great iconic clubs in the world so there is no doubt that with this group we could go in [the Premier League and compete]. Imagine the backing then.

"Celtic would be one of the minimum top four, top six clubs in the English Premier League and then that puts you on a different level altogether."