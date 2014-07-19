Rodgers calms injury fears over new boy Can

The 20-year-old made the switch to Anfield from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Can and fellow transfer-window recruit were both named in Liverpool's starting XI for the 2-1 victory at Deepdale on Saturday.

However, Can lasted just 20 minutes before he was replaced by Jordon Ibe due to calf complaint.

Liverpool manager Rodgers has subsequently revealed he made the switch purely as a precaution.

"Young Emre was excellent; he showed some lovely touches on the ball," Rodgers told Liverpool's official website.

"He's got power and pace. He just had a little bit of tightness in his calf, so as a precaution we took him off early on."