Rodgers can make Celtic big again - Nicholas

Brendan Rodgers can make Celtic a big club again after replacing Ronny Deila as manager, according to former player Charlie Nicholas.

Nicholas, who spent eight years at Celtic in two spells, was thrilled with the appointment of the former Liverpool boss, which was confirmed on Friday.

He believes Rodgers' playing style and ability to attract household names in the transfer market can help the Scottish champions to grow again after two seasons without reaching the Champions League group stages under Deila.

"This excites me and I don't have an issue with the 12-month rolling contract," Nicholas told Sky Sports.

"Let's face it, if Brendan is successful, big clubs will come after him and so be it, because that means Celtic would have been successful.

"We also have a manager who has a vision and is strong enough to say to [chief executive] Peter Lawwell, 'you are the accountant, you do the numbers, you tell me the budget, but let me bring in the players'.

"That had to change and I am pretty sure now that Brendan will change that philosophy. We have to grow now, we have to expand, we have to become a big club again and I think this gives them the best opportunity to do so.

"Two weeks ago, or even seven days ago, I didn't think Celtic were strong enough to really go for a marquee signing.

"I know that everyone has to work to a budget, I don't have a problem with that. But with Brendan, the style of play and everything he does, tells you that he can educate players and make them better players.

"I'm fed up with Celtic going for the players that just haven't proven themselves and stumbling over the line, especially with the situation with Rangers."

Celtic have won the last five Scottish Premiership titles – including the last two in Deila's reign – but rivals Rangers return after four years away next season.