Rodgers confident captain Gerrard will stay

By

Brendan Rodgers is confident that Steven Gerrard will remain at Liverpool, despite the midfielder's contract expiring at the end of the season.

The one-club man, who made his debut in 1998, has hinted at a possible move away from Anfield as he has no intention of retiring, but Rodgers is determined to keep him.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday, Rodgers explained the situation.

The Liverpool boss said: "It is quite straightforward. I had a meeting with Steven's representative about a week ago. I want him at the club and part of everything we are trying to do.

"I relayed that information to the ownership and I am sure they will go away with that and organise a deal with Steven's representatives."

Saturday's loss was Liverpool's fourth in the top flight this season, but Rodgers felt his side were worthy of a point.

"I did not think we deserved to lose, although we didn't do enough to win it," he said.

"We had defended well before the goal, but we made a mistake and that has cost us the game."