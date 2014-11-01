Rodgers confident captain Gerrard will stay

The one-club man, who made his debut in 1998, has hinted at a possible move away from Anfield as he has no intention of retiring, but Rodgers is determined to keep him.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United at St James' Park on Saturday, Rodgers explained the situation.

The Liverpool boss said: "It is quite straightforward. I had a meeting with Steven's representative about a week ago. I want him at the club and part of everything we are trying to do.

"I relayed that information to the ownership and I am sure they will go away with that and organise a deal with Steven's representatives."

Saturday's loss was Liverpool's fourth in the top flight this season, but Rodgers felt his side were worthy of a point.

"I did not think we deserved to lose, although we didn't do enough to win it," he said.

"We had defended well before the goal, but we made a mistake and that has cost us the game."