Rodgers cools title talk

Victory over champions Manchester United on Sunday - sealed courtesy of Daniel Sturridge's first-half header - made it three wins from three for the Anfield club.

With Liverpool boasting the only 100 per cent record in the Premier League and yet to concede, expectation levels are high, but manager Rodgers is only focussed on securing qualification to the UEFA Champions League.

"Thirty five (Premier League games) to go, we won't be getting carried away, we've got a lot of work ahead of us," said the Northern Irishman.

"The initial challenge is to get into top four, and be in the conversation for that as long as we can, and I don't think can look anything beyond that for a while yet."

Potential signings Mamadou Sakho and Victor Moses were in the stands to watch the United game, as was new recruit Tiago Illori, whose deal to join from Sporting Lisbon was announced on Monday.

And Rodgers is confident of adding the duo to his squad before the transfer window closes on Monday.

He added: "We hope they can be completed.

"I don't think they'll be any confirmation until Monday.

"We need that depth, the players we want to bring in are quality players and they'll help us move forward."

Liverpool's win over their arch rivals was offset by injuries to both Sturridge (thigh) and Glen Johnson (ankle), with the club's medical team currently assessing the duo.