Rodgers eager to keep Johnson and Lucas

Defender Johnson is in the final year of their contracts and has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club this month, while Lucas is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A outfit Inter.

However, Rodgers insists both players still have a role to play on Merseyside.

He said: "We can't have three or four leaving next season. The intention will be to keep everyone, partly because of the mix in the group.

"Steven [Gerrard] will obviously be a loss, when you are losing someone of that calibre of man and player it would be a loss to any club, but you move on.

"For the younger players to develop their potential they are going to need that seniority around them. You can't just have a whole group of young players.

"Glen Johnson we want to keep, Lucas we want to keep."

Rodgers sees no reason why Johnson would opt to move on and is hopeful the full-back will commit his future to the club.

The Liverpool boss added: "I know the club and his (Johnson's) agents spoke towards the beginning of the season but I am hopeful he will stay and we can find a solution so he can be here.

"Obviously, like every player, you want that security and it sorted earlier than it is now.

"But when he looks at it he realises he is at one of the biggest clubs in the world with a team which is developing and growing that he would want to be a part of.

"I think he will try to find a solution with the club to stay here. He loves being here, he enjoys working with the way we are playing.

"His game will adapt over the next couple of years. He is not the marauding full-back of six or seven years ago but he is still a quality player and he has a lot to offer with his experience and football.

"He is one we would look to keep."