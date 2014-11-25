Rodgers: First goal crucial for confidence

After three-successive defeats in Group B, Liverpool need to win against the Bulgarians and Basel in their final two matches to have any chance of progressing in the competition.

They go into Wednesday's clash having lost their last four in all competitions, though, and Rodgers knows an early goal can help boost their morale.

"The way I work is to never dwell on the past," he said. "Anyone can make mistakes. We need to focus on the next game.

"We will keep fighting and working in the belief that the honesty and commitment of the group will get us the results.

"We haven't gotten the results and we haven't been consistent. If we get the first goal that can give us the confidence."

The Liverpool boss expects a tough test against the side they beat 2-1 on matchday one.

"It's the same as any other game," he added. "We give Ludogorets a lot of respect.

"They have showed they are a good side with very good players [in the first game].

"It was a very tough game at Anfield. We arrive here with big motivation. We will do everything we can to get a result."