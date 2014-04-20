Rodgers hails complete display at Norwich

Rodgers saw his side battle to a crucial 3-2 victory at Norwich City on Sunday, a result that moves them five points clear of Chelsea at the top of the table with just three games remaining.

A typically devastating start from Liverpool put them 2-0 up inside 11 minutes courtesy of a stunning Raheem Sterling strike and Luis Suarez's 30th goal of the season.

At that stage, the Merseyside outfit appeared to be cruising to a club-record 11th Premier League win in a row, but Norwich responded superbly after the break and got back into the game thanks to Gary Hooper's first goal since Boxing Day seven minutes after the restart.

Sterling's second of the game just after the hour looked to have sealed all three points, only for Robert Snodgrass' late header to ensure a nervy ending to the game for the visitors.

Rodgers' team held on, though, meaning they are perfectly placed to end their 24-year wait for a 19th top-flight title.

And the Northern Irishman was effusive in his praise of his players for their attitude in sealing a vital win.

"(In the first half) we showed great quality - we were nerveless, in our possession and our control," said Rodgers.

"But credit to Norwich, they changed their shape to 4-2-3-1 second half (and) they got a goal, which gave them and the crowd a bit of momentum. From that it was always going to be a tough game for us.

"But we showed everything again - the quality of our play and our positioning in the first half was exceptional.

"Second half, when we had to show the character and resilience and determination, we showed that in bundles."

Liverpool's victory ensures they can finish no lower than third in the Premier League - meaning a return to the UEFA Champions League next term is guaranteed after a four-season absence.

And Rodgers was also keen to laud his squad for that achievement.

"Congratulations to the players ... at the start of the season everyone thought it would be a struggle for us to get to fourth, so it shows the magnitude of the effort that they've put in," the former Swansea City boss added.