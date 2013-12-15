Rodgers hails 'complete' Liverpool performance

Two goals from stand-in captain Luis Suarez plus strikes from Jordan Henderson, Jon Flanagan and Raheem Sterling secured the comprehensive victory and moved Liverpool back into second place in the Premier League.

Rodgers was impressed with their ability to open up Tottenham time after time on Sunday, but was equally happy with their overall performance.

"It was probably the most complete performance (since I arrived)," he said. "To come here and get a victory like that (is great).

"I thought the model of our game today was outstanding, we worked like animals without the ball.

"How we pressed and our hunger for the football was great, and once we got it the use of the ball was outstanding so (it was) a complete performance and a big victory for us."

The three points cut Arsenal's lead at the top to two, but Rodgers refused to label his title contenders despite their continued improvements.

"I am not even thinking about that," he added. "My job was to develop the style of football whilst moving the club forward.

"Obviously you dream (of winning the title), I didn't come to be fourth, third or second, eventually you want to win but you have got to be realistic.

"For me the team has been evolving all the time.

"I loved our arrogance today, I thought the arrogance with the ball was very good. We looked a real threat whilst retaining that solidity."