Rodgers hears history calling for Reds players

Only a victory in the Group B home clash against Basel will be enough for Liverpool to prolong what has so far proved to be a testing return to the UEFA Champions League.

The Anfield club claimed European football's top prize for a fifth time in 2005, and also needed some final-night heroics to take their campaign beyond Christmas that season and towards an unforgettable final triumph over Milan.

Liverpool needed to beat Olympiacos by two goals to reach the knockout stages - something they achieved when captain Steven Gerrard lashed home a magnificent half-volley in the dying minutes to seal a 3-1 win and spark delirious scenes.

A decade on from that memorable night, Rodgers wants his stuttering squad to spark similar passions in the Anfield terraces.

"This is a competition which has great history for Liverpool," he told his pre-match press conference on Monday.

"The Olympiacos game was obviously a part of that great history.

"It's an opportunity for the players now to qualify and make sure that they write themselves into folklore by winning the game.

"We see this as opportunity rather than threat to anything. We want to qualify and hopefully that will give us confidence in the league.

"We don't need to win games in first minute - European football is technical and tactical. We have 90 minutes plus. We need retain our patience

"In my time here we've had number of games deemed must-win and more times than not, we have won them."

Having only featured from the bench during Saturday's goalless draw with Sunderland, much of the pre-game focus will be on Gerrard 10 years on from one of his most famous acts in the red shirt.

"In terms of Steven, we can't be just relying solely on him - this has to be about a team performance with players all over the park taking responsibility," Rodgers added.

"For us it's about the collective and for us to get the result tomorrow night we need the whole team to be functioning well and playing at a good level of performance."

Rickie Lambert is expected to lead a depleted Liverpool attack once more, as Rodgers confirmed Mario Balotelli's groin injury is likely to keep him on the sidelines.

"I very much doubt any of the players at the weekend who weren't available will be ready," he continued.