Rodgers hits out at 'hysteria' surrounding his job

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers expects his position to remain under scrutiny despite Saturday's 3-2 victory over Aston Villa.

The Northern Irishman went into Saturday's game at Anfield under pressure after five matches without a win, but a Daniel Sturridge brace and James Milner's early goal claimed maximum points.

But while Rodgers was pleased to see his side rewarded for a much-improved display, he criticised unnamed outsiders and the "hysteria" they create around the club.

"I never worry about the players, the players have been absolutely brilliant," Rodgers said.

"This group work very hard but of course there's a lot of hysteria and of course that continues. I'm pretty confident there's a group of people who don't want me here to be the manager.

"Certainly from my perspective, in all competitions we've lost less games than Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

"But the hysteria around ourselves is obviously interesting to note. Myself and my players stay very calm knowing we'll get our rewards.

"I will continue to work with the players, we've got more players to come back and top-class players. We're very much together as a team.

"We're five points off the top and still with a lot of progress to make. I know entirely what it's like having been here for three seasons - incredible club, huge expectancy and the expectancy has come from ourselves.

"I'm talking about people outside here."

Sturridge's first goals since returning from his long-term injury ensured Rudy Gestede's second-half brace was in vain while Milner's strike 66 seconds in was his first for Liverpool.

Rodgers added: "If you want to compete at the top of the league, you have to have big quality.

"Daniel Sturridge has shown over his time here he is a top talent, you miss that quality and we've suffered for it. I thought he was outstanding today.

"He's probably disappointed he didn't have a hat-trick, but his overall game and touch and finishes were outstanding.

"James is a top-class professional who has come here with a much greater responsibility and it was only a matter of time before he got his goal."