Rodgers issues incentive to on-loan Moses

The Nigeria international has started only six Premier League matches following his season-long move to Anfield from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Moses scored his second goal for the Merseyside club in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Bournemouth, but the 23-year-old has only shown glimpses of the talent that once made him one of the most sought after young players in England.

Rodgers has no doubt Moses has the potential to become a top Premier League player, but challenged the former Crystal Palace man to consistently set high standards on the training ground.

He said: "For Victor, it is very simple. He wants to remain in a position that he will remain at a big club, whether it is Chelsea or Liverpool. There is no bigger motivation than that.

"In order to do that, he needs to be performing day in day out in training. if he does really well for us there is a possibility we will want to have him permanently, but ultimately it is Chelsea's decision because he is their player.

"And if he has done really well then they will want to keep him. So there's every motivation. When you sample the life of the big institutions like Liverpool then there's not many that want to leave.

"I have known Victor since he was a young player so wanted to take him into another big club and give him that opportunity.

"Despite one or two things I have seen that were written, he has absolutely loved it. He is never one to complain. I have seen improvements in his training.

"That is the big part of it for me: How he plays well on a daily basis. Because if the top players are training nine or 10 out of 10 every day and you have players who are five or maybe six out of 10 every day, then they are not ready to train with them (the top players) never mind play games with them.

"So you have to get them up to the level - and I am not just talking Victor here - I’m talking any player.

"If you're at a club like Liverpool and there are top players you have to be at that level every single day eight or nine out of 10 every day and once you do that you will be able to play with these guys."