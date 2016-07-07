Rodgers keen to keep Johansen if midfielder re-signs

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Stefan Johansen, but admits the midfielder will likely have to leave unless he re-signs.

Johansen, 25, is reportedly a target for Turkish giants Galatasaray, with his contract set to expire in mid-2017.

While Rodgers would prefer to keep the Norway international, the former Liverpool boss said the club may have no choice.

"I always look at players and gauge whether they are happy and want to play for the club or not," he said via Herald Scotland.

"I have only known Stefan this last week and a half and he has been excellent. He has a smile on his face, enjoying being with the team, is working hard in training and I can see his qualities.

"We shall see what happens. It is speculation but he is a player I'd like to keep for sure. If it all evolves how I want it to.

"The club has to protect itself also. If a player clearly doesn't want to be at a club and had a year to go, the market will tell you, you have to sell that player. There are very few players who will be allowed to run their contract through to a free. That doesn't make any sense.

"But at the moment, there is nothing new to say."

Johansen has been at Celtic since January 2014, when he joined from Norwegian outfit Stromsgodset.