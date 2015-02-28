Rodgers: Liverpool can't dwell on Europa exit

Rodgers' men welcome the defending champions to Anfield having suffered elimination from Europe's secondary club competition on penalties to Turkish side Besiktas.

Having lost one potential route through to next season's UEFA Champions League, Rodgers is keen for his players to refocus for a game that could prove crucial in their bid to seal a top-four spot.

"You can't dwell on it," he said. "I'm very proud of the players and how they dealt with the atmosphere. It will help them in the future.

"We were reasonably solid in the game, we made one mistake and got punished. We have to move on quickly and be positive in our mindset and finish the season strongly."

Despite their continental disappointment, Liverpool should still take plenty of confidence into the clash with City, who they beat 3-2 in the corresponding fixture last season.

"It was an outstanding game [last year]," Rodgers added. "We could have been three or four up at half time. We will relish it."

Liverpool are two points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester United in sixth after a run of just one loss in their last 14 Premier League games.