Rodgers: Liverpool miss Suarez and Sturridge

Liverpool scored 101 goals on their way to a second-placed finish in the Premier League last season, with Suarez and Sturridge contributing 52 of those.

Suarez has subsequently moved to La Liga giants Barcelona, while Sturridge has been restricted to just three top-flight appearances due to injury.

Italy international Mario Balotelli was signed in the last transfer window to try to fill part of the void, but is yet to score in eight league matches.

A 1-0 loss at Newcastle United compounded Liverpool's misery and they find themselves 12 points behind leaders Chelsea after 10 matches.

And Rodgers believes it is not difficult to pin-point the reason why.

"We have lost goals," Rodgers said. "We scored 101 last year, but take away nearly 80 per cent of that [Suarez and Sturridge] and it can become ­difficult, alongside the introduction of lots of new players.

"It is not rocket science."

While Liverpool may be struggling to repeat the sort of impact they made last term, Rodgers has vowed to keep working hard to find the solution at Anfield.

"It has been a difficult start, not ideal," he added. "We can only continue to work well, that's all you can do.

"If you work hard it gives you extra confidence, and ultimately confidence will then bring you success. It is certainly something we will strive towards.

"You're always analysing, but I don't think it's so much about stripping it down and starting again with ourselves. But you need to find the answers and that is my job as manager and coach."