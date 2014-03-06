Rodgers outlines desire to leave Liverpool legacy

Rodgers has led Liverpool to second in the Premier League table this season, with a brand of exciting attacking football that has seen them plunder 73 goals in just 28 matches - the highest number in the division.

The Merseysiders are on course for a return to the UEFA Champions League after a four-campaign absence and, sitting just four points adrift of leaders Chelsea, are in contention to end their 24-year wait for a 19th top-flight title.

Rodgers has attracted plaudits for his willingness to blood youngsters, with Raheem Sterling and Jon Flanagan now established members of the side and the likes of Joao Teixeira, Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith also making first-team appearances since his arrival from Swansea City in June 2012.

And the Northern Irishman has explained that this policy is equally as vital to him as winning silverware.

"There's no point in having a youth system and an academy system in place if you're not going to look from within," Rodgers told Liverpool's official website.

"For me, it's how I work, it's also part of my definition of success.

"When I eventually retire from football, I want to be able to look back and see that not only have I won trophies, but I've developed a football club that has brought through their own youth players and individuals and made them better. That is very important in my work.

"Other managers may be different and might just be about purely winning trophies, but for me success isn't just about picking up the trophy at the end of the season.

"It's also about the football club, giving value to young players and seeing them develop."

Rodgers went on to insist Liverpool remain a work in progress, despite the huge strides forward the club has taken this season.

"I've been satisfied in terms of the progress we have made but there is still a long way to go in terms of where I want to go with the whole project," he added.

"We're recognised now as one of the most exciting teams in the country to watch, over the next 18 months we want to eventually be really challenging on the trophy front."