Rodgers pleased with Mignolet riposte

The goalkeeper headed into the Premier League clash with Stoke facing vast pressure, having made yet another mistake during Wednesday's 2-2 UEFA Champions League draw at Ludogorets.

But Mignolet put in the kind of performance that will win the club's doubtful fanbase over, producing a couple of superb saves as Liverpool grabbed a crucial 1-0 win at Anfield.

Rodgers was pleased for his shot-stopper, who he believes his earning just reward for hard work.

"I thought he made a couple of great saves there," said the boss. "I just asked him to simplify his game and do what he's good at, which is shot-stopping.

"He came for a couple of crosses, especially at the end when the pressure is on and it becomes a war with all the big players.

"He made a couple of great saves and I'm very pleased for him because he's a good guy who's working very hard at his game."