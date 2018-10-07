Rodgers reaffirms Celtic commitment amid Aston Villa links

Brendan Rodgers has pledged his future to Celtic amid rumours he is a candidate for the vacant Aston Villa manager's job.

Villa are seeking a new boss after sacking Steve Bruce on Wednesday, a day after he had a cabbage thrown at him from the crowd before their 3-3 Championship draw with Preston North End.

Thierry Henry has also been linked with the Villa job, but, speaking after his side's 6-0 win over St Johnstone on Sunday, Rodgers made it clear his future lies with the Scottish champions.

"I'm the Celtic manager and I love it and have lots of challenges here," he told BBC Scotland. "There is always speculation.

"Villa are a top Premier League club in the Championship and I'm sure with their support base and resources they will try and get back there as quickly as they can."

Celtic are third in the Scottish Premiership, three points behind leaders Hearts, who lost 3-1 at home to Rangers on Sunday.