Rodgers: Reds must buy 'ready-made players'

With captain Steven Gerrard leaving at season's end, Rodgers' side will lose almost 500 Premier League games worth of experience.

While Liverpool were able to attract talent in the close-season, most of their signings were up-and-coming players.

Rodgers has warned the club will need to start spending on more experienced players, particularly in the wake of Gerrard's departure.

"The model at this football club is clear, we want to take young players and develop them into world-class ones, but that can be a long and a difficult process," he said.

"The owners know that, and they also know that not every player can be a developer if you are going to keep progressing.

"A large part of our squad will always be young players but if you want to take those steps forward at times you have to look to bring in some ready-made players."

Gerrard is certain to make a move to MLS, with the Los Angeles Galaxy appearing his likely destination.

Rodgers described the 34-year-old as being in "turmoil" over his decision.

"I've had plenty of conversations with Steven this season and he's never told me he felt unhappy," he said.

"We wanted to keep him at the club, he's been a brilliant captain for me and we offered him a deal but he wanted the chance to experience something different.

"Our communication is very open so I was aware what he was thinking and I also knew the turmoil he was in because of his unique situation.

"You see other players stay at one club all their careers but not too many who support Liverpool and still live where they come from, virtually five minutes round the corner."