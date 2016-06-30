Rodgers rejects England talk

Brendan Rodgers has ruled out taking the England manager's role, insisting there is no way he would walk out on his "dream job" at Celtic so soon after arriving.

The former Liverpool boss was named the Scottish champions' new manager in May, replacing Ronny Deila on a 12-month rolling contract.

Rodgers has since been one of the names associated with replacing Roy Hodgson for England after they crashed out of Euro 2016 with an embarrassing defeat to Iceland in the last 16.

The 43-year-old, though, dismissed any talk of a Celtic exit.

He said: "I haven't put a foot wrong here yet – brilliant - and I see Jose Mourinho has also been linked with it, he's unbeaten too! I will be at Celtic, that's for sure.

"It shows you what the world of football is now, the gossip and speculation that goes on. I've just landed my dream job. The team I've supported all my life. I haven't even walked out for my first game.

"Imagine me as a Celtic supporter having walked out on the job at Parkhead! Is it flattering? It’s football. There are very few professions where one minute you're up, then down, then up again - that's just how it goes.

"If people think I can do jobs at a high level, then that's fine. But I'm busy here, worrying about what I have to do here."

Rodgers does not envy the task faced by whoever takes over for England, who he feels need a clear identity in order to make an impact at major tournaments.

He added: "It's a tough job, England. They have got a lot of good players but there is huge pressure, huge expectancy.

"There is a great group of players there. They've got some wonderful talents in that England squad. But it has been difficult for them at this tournament - and it has been like that for a few tournaments.

"So it's unfortunate how it ended for Roy because he's a good man, a very good coach. They now obviously have to appoint someone and look at creating an identity, a way the team can play."