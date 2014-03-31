Rodgers: Rivals are up against it at Anfield

Sunday's 4-0 thumping of Tottenham sent Liverpool top of the table, two points clear of Chelsea and four ahead of City, although they have played two games more than Manuel Pellegrini's men.

Rodgers' charges have made Anfield a fortress this season, winning 14 of their 16 matches in the league so far and dropping just five points.

With City and Chelsea to come in Liverpool's next two outings at Anfield, Rodgers is confident home advantage could play a key role as they look to secure their first league title since 1990.

"There's no doubt that they (City and Chelsea) understand this is going to be a tough place to come," he said.

"We love playing here, the support (against Tottenham) was incredible and that's only going to intensify as the season goes on.

"You can see that it works for us rather than against us.

"We respect Chelsea, they've got a world-class manager, top players, the squad has been put together over 10 years to win the Champions League and Premier League.

"Manchester City are one of the new super powers in European football, but we feel that we can win any game because we're a team.

"We may not have the best group of individuals that's up there - we've got world-class players - but we've got a lot of hunger in the team and our tactical ideas are improving all the time."

Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson struck for Liverpool after Younes Kaboul's own-goal put them in front after only two minutes.