Rodgers staying patient regarding contract talks

Rodgers arrived at Anfield as Kenny Dalglish's successor in June 2012 and Liverpool endured a disappointing first 12 months under his stewardship as the side finished seventh last term.

This season, however, Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League after 25 matches, six points behind leaders Chelsea.

Rodgers, who previously excelled at Swansea City, has just under 17 months left on his current deal and so far he has heard nothing from the club's owners regarding a potential prolonged spell in charge.



He said: "(I have heard) Nothing whatsoever. I have, after this year, one more year to go.

"I have always said when I came I am very happy here and we're just over halfway through that contract and it is not something that comes into my thinking.



"If I never get offered one I would give my life to the last day of that contract. In the meantime, until anyone says otherwise or wants to reward the staff or myself for our work, then we keep working as normal and see where it takes us.



"The option is for the club for the fourth year, but in all fairness there is a point next year where the club has to let me know whether they want to keep me on or not.



"I have regular contact with the owners and it is never mentioned. I talk more about players. My ambition is more for the club so I want the players tied up so we can keep the best players here and get players in.



"The club knows my feelings in that I love it here and I've started out on something I would want to hopefully – if I can progress and be good and everyone is happy – stay here and continue.

"If it's not to be for the owners and they want a different direction at the end of it, I will have done my best."



Rodgers highlighted the progress of Jordan Henderson, who, after being heavily criticised following his initial move from Sunderland, has become a key part of Liverpool's midfield, and reiterated he could be in line for a new contract of his own in due course.



"The way he is working, we would want to secure his services," Rodgers added.



"He still has all his best years ahead of him and you can see his growth and development.

"He will want to get better and I'm sure it is in the interests of the club to tie him down.



"Jordan, tactically, is improving so much, and Stevie (Steven Gerrard) is in the zone just behind."