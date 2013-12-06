Rodgers: Sterling rejuvinated by rest

Sterling scored the final goal of Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Norwich City after Luis Suarez had netted four times in a scintillating display that left Liverpool fourth in the table.

The 18-year-old has been limited to three Premier League starts this season, with that goal his first of the top-flight campaign, and Rodgers is confident Sterling can find his best form again.

"Raheem is still only a very young player," he told the club's official website.

"I thought his finish on Wednesday night was excellent. It probably got lost in and amongst Luis' goals and his assist.

"The spell out of the team doesn't do him any harm.

"He's learning from very good players here and he knows that when he goes into the side, the confidence of the manager and his teammates is there to go and perform.

"Against Norwich, his pressing was very good, as was his strength on the ball. He knows he's got to add the numbers to his game in terms of the goals and the assists. He scored a terrific goal, so I'm delighted for him."