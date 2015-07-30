Rodgers will not rush Ibe development

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers insists Jordon Ibe will be given time to hone his skills to help him become a star at Anfield.

The departure of Raheem Sterling has opened the door for 19-year-old Ibe to become a regular starter under Rodgers, and he has impressed in pre-season.

But the Liverpool manager is keen to make sure the youngster is not burdened with too much expectation.

"It's year-on-year improvement," Rodgers told the club's official website. "We mustn't forget he's still only 19. He broke into the team young and had some appearances. We felt he needed a loan, has gone out and did really well.

"Then when he came back last season he was exceptional in his performances. I think he really excites the supporters.

"He's definitely a player that we want to really create into a top-class performer, but we've got to give him that time and we're creating the environment for him to do that.

"You see how exciting he is, but he still has a lot of potential and work to do. He's one that certainly will feature heavily this year."