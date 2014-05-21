Rodriguez calm on Pochettino speculation

The England international striker is currently undergoing rehabilitation, having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in April.

Prior to his injury, Rodriguez had 17 goals to his name this season in all competitions, helping Pochettino's side to finish eighth in the top flight.

After an impressive campaign, a host of Southampton's star players, including Luke Shaw and Adam Lallana, have been linked with moves away, as has Pochettino.

The former Argentina international is reportedly a target for Tottenham, but Rodriguez insists that the players are unsure as to his future, adding that he is only focused on his recovery.

"It's up in the air and we're not too sure at the moment," he told talkSPORT.

"I'm just trying to focus on my rehab because that's all I really can do, and I don't want to get sidetracked by anything else."

Rodriguez was signed by Pochettino's predecessor Nigel Adkins in 2012, having previously plied his trade in the second tier at Burnley.

The 24-year-old, who broke into the national team this season, is enjoying playing under Pochettino with Southampton reaping the rewards.

"He is unbelievable. I think anyone will say what a great manager he is and what a good guy he is, to see how well he's done with the type of football we're playing," he added.

"I think he's worked us hard and we've seen the benefits from it so I think he's a great manager and I love playing under him."