Rodriguez urges repeat show from Colombia

Rodriguez scored the final goal in a 3-0 win as Jose Pekerman's side got their Group C campaign under way with victory against an unfancied Greek outfit.

With games against Ivory Coast and Japan to come, the Monaco man has called on his team-mates not to take anything for granted.

Specifically, Rodriguez wants a repeat of the defensive responsibility on show at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte.

"I'm happy because we've won the game and because I scored and that was a dream come true for me," he told FIFA.com.

"Greece are a strong team defensively but we stayed solid and patient enough to wait for spaces to open up going forward.

"We scored an early goal and that helped us as well. Now we have two more games and we have to show the same responsibility and will to win as we did here."

Colombia can take another step towards progression when they face the Ivory Coast on Thursday.