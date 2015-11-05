Rogic: Celtic must improve against Molde

Tom Rogic said Celtic will be looking to make amends for their defeat at Molde two weeks ago when the Norwegians head to Celtic Park for Thursday's Europa League fixture.

Celtic were beaten 3-1 by Molde in Group A last time out, a result that left the Scottish champions with two points from three matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Molde sit atop of the table, five points clear of Celtic.

Australia international midfielder Rogic insisted the team does not need further incentive to improve their European performances and are aiming to take maximum points at home.

"We know the importance of the match and the performance certainly wasn't good enough over there," he said.

"Hopefully we've learned from our mistakes and we'll be looking to put that right on Thursday.

"It's a massive occasion and a big game for us. We know how important it is and we'll be looking to win the match, so it's exciting.

"We've shown a positive reaction to bounce back in the last few games, in terms of performances and results in the league and the League Cup, so we'll be looking to carry that into tomorrow's match and get the result we need."