Rogic wants Celtic stay

Australia international Tom Rogic has quashed reports he will reject a new deal at Celtic and wants to leave the club.

Speculation in Scotland suggested Rogic, 23, was set to reject a new contract with the league leaders.

Championship club Leeds United made a play for Rogic during the January transfer window and were poised to make a $2million offer for the classy playmaker.

But, speaking to Celtic's website, Rogic pledged his future to the club and says he wants to remain at Parkhead.

"I know there was a story today suggesting that I want to leave Celtic. This is simply not the case at all," he said.

"I am really enjoying my time at Celtic and I am proud to be part of such a great football club.

"I want to extend my contract with Celtic. I am speaking to the club just now and hopefully this will be agreed very soon."

Celtic boss Ronny Deila was asked about Rogic's future at a news conference on Monday and said: "We are working to get that renewed.

"He [Rogic] is in our plans for the future.

"Talks haven't stopped at all, keeping on as normal."

Rogic joined Celtic from the Central Coast Mariners in early 2013 and is enjoying his best season yet, scoring seven goals in all competitions.

He has been sidelined with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit for Australia's World Cup qualifiers against Tajikistan and Jordan in March.