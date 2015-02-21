Roma can forget the title, says coach Garcia

Five draws in seven games since the turn of the year has seen Roma fall 10 points behind leaders Juventus.

Garcia had been bullish about Roma's Scudetto aspiration earlier in the campaign, but he is now putting talk of the title on the backburner.

"There's no point talking about first position until we can go on a run of wins," said the 51-year-old.

"We've been drawing a lot and the only way to emerge from this spell is to give 100 per cent on the field to get a win.

"We're all responsible, both for the positives and the negatives. We're all in this together.

"Even if we take the lead in a match, that shouldn't mean we can drop off and ease up with our pressing."

Roma travel to Verona on Sunday, having seen Juve beat Atalanta 2-1 on Friday night.