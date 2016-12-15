Roma can win Scudetto, insists Perotti

Diego Perotti is adamant Roma have what it takes to dethrone Juventus as Serie A champions.

The teams lock horns on Saturday in Turin and Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon warned his team-mates this week the Giallorossi are genuine title contenders and should not be taken lightly.

Perotti feels Buffon's comments are proof Roma are on the right track and he is optimistic about his side's chances of going all the way this term.

"Buffon was right when he said Roma can win the title," Perotti told the club's official website.

"We have beaten Napoli, AC Milan, Inter and Lazio. You do not beat teams like that, teams fighting for the Scudetto, without deserving it.

"We have dropped some crucial points and now we are four points off the pace, but now we are going toe-to-toe with them and we have to get the win.

"The fact that Buffon has said those nice things shows that we are doing well."

Saturday's encounter sees prolific attackers Edin Dzeko of Roma and Juve's Gonzalo Higuain go face to face and Perotti has nothing but praise for the duo.

"They are both great strikers," Perotti added.

"I prefer Edin, because he is one of my team-mates and he is having an awesome season.

"Both of them are players that only have one thing in their mind when they get the ball in the box - looking for goal.

"They can both contribute to the play and supply assists too, they are complete footballers and they are among the best in the world."