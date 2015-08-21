Roma coach Garcia hints at Cole exit

Ashley Cole appears destined to leave Roma after head coach Rudi Garcia confirmed the full-back will not play in Sunday's Serie A opener at Verona.

Former England defender Cole moved to Stadio Olimpico ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, but struggled to make an impact and featured in just 11 league matches.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the ex-Chelsea star's contract could be terminated and it appears increasingly likely the 34-year-old will depart.

"Cole won't be in the squad," Garcia said. "That's a decision we've made as a club."

Garcia, though, has been delighted with Roma's work in the transfer market as he bids to end his wait to win a trophy in his third season at the club.

The likes of Edin Dzeko, Wojciech Szczesny, Mohamed Salah, Antonio Rudiger and Norbert Gyomber have all moved to the Italian capital as Garcia attempts to end the domestic dominance of Juventus.

"The club has done excellent work in the transfer market to improve, that's always been our aim," he added.

"Some great players have joined and the window is still open. We'll finalise our squad between now and September 1.

"We've got a great squad with a wonderful team spirit. There will be difficulties but we'll be stronger as a unit.

"I came to Rome to win trophies and my ambitions haven't changed. The primary objective is still qualifying for the Champions League.

"I've been here two years and this season I see a lot of promises, enthusiasm and conviction."