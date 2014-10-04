Roma coach Garcia vows to attack Juventus

Something has to give at the Juventus Stadium, with both teams boasting a 100 per cent record in Serie A, and Garcia expects his side to build on their midweek draw with Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Juventus won both matches between the two sides last season but Roma will hope to follow up the champions' defeat to Atletico Madrid by inflicting another loss on Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Garcia knows his team face a stern test but vowed to attack Juve and go for victory.

"If you're in this job, you aspire to be involved in games like this," the Frenchman said at a media conference on Saturday. "We'll pull out all the stops in Turin to make sure we're able to play our game and show our ambition.

"Roma always play to win and we'll approach it the same way as on Tuesday [against City], with the ambition to cause problems.

"Juve have a strong physical presence on the field, we have to be up for that. We have to win balls in defence too and you can't do that with ballet shoes, you need to fight."

Juve's Carlos Tevez has scored six goals in as many games in all competitions and Garcia knows Roma must stop the Argentine if they are to move ahead of their rivals.

"I think Tevez is their most decisive player," he added. "The numbers tell you that.

"Juve are a complete team, a quality outfit. They're not unbeatable though, we saw that on Wednesday.

"I'm focused on us and I have faith in my players."