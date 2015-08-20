Roma complete Gyomber loan deal

Serie A side Roma have completed the signing of Catania defender Norbert Gyomber on a season-long loan, with the option for a permanent deal.

The Slovakia international has spent the past two seasons with Catania, scoring one goal in 26 appearances.

Gyomber now moves to Stadio Olimpico and becomes Roma's second defensive signing in as many days following the arrival of Germany international Antonio Rudiger from Stuttgart on Wednesday.

"Roma are without doubt one of the world's biggest clubs and I'm happy to be here," Gyomber told Roma's official website.

The signing comes on the same day Catania were demoted to Lega Pro from Serie B for the club's part in a match-fixing scandal.