Serie A outfit Roma have completed the signing of Federico Fazio from Tottenham on an initial loan deal.

Fazio, 29, joins Roma on a season-long loan or a fixed fee of €1.2 million, the club announced on Wednesday.

However, the agreement includes the option to buy the Argentine defender, depending on the completion of certain sporting targets, for a fee of €3.2m.

"I am very happy to join a great team like Roma," Fazio said.

"I really want to start training and get to know my new team-mates and coach."

Federico has picked shirt No.20Remember any players who have worn it before August 3, 2016

Fazio, a three-time Argentina international, spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla after leaving the Spanish side for Tottenham in 2014.

He endured a difficult time at White Hart Lane, making just 32 appearances across all competitions over two seasons.