Roma dismiss Suarez rumours

The Uruguayan international has only been at the club for 18 months and still has four-years left to run on his current deal with the club.

However, a turbulent few months for the former Ajax ace has seen him linked with a Liverpool exit following widespread reports that owner John W Henry is willing to listen to offer for the striker.

Suarez recently reaffirmed his commitment to the club, while manager Kenny Dalglish is keen to keep hold of the talismanic front-man.

And despite reports linking Roma with a move for the 25-year-old, Giallorossi sporting director Walter Sabatini insist there has been no contact between both clubs regarding a possible move.

"There is no negotiation going on for (Luis) Suarez," Sabatini told Radio Mana Mana.

"Even though he's had a few problems recently, he's a really strong player, but these are only transfer rumours."

Roma have also been linked with a move for Suarez’s team-mate Dirk Kuyt and Genoa striker Rodrigo Palacio when the transfer window re-opens in June.

However, Sabatini has admitted any transfer plans will be influenced on whether they qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

"We are satisfied with the attackers that we already have in the squad. We have other priorities," Sabatini added.

"Should we qualify for that competition then our market strategies would change."