Roma to give Malcom silent treatment for Barca clash
Brazilian Malcom joined Barcelona instead of Roma, who are now muting his name on Twitter before their International Champions Cup game.
Roma have reacted to their failed pursuit of new Barcelona signing Malcom by giving him the social-media silent treatment.
The Italian club missed out on landing the 21-year-old Brazilian winger, despite agreeing a €40million fee with Bordeaux, after Barca stepped in and persuaded him to move to Camp Nou instead.
Roma will get a look at the one that got away when they meet Barcelona in the International Champions Cup at the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium on Tuesday.
However, the Giallorossi have no intention of finding out if Malcom's performance will cause any social-media buzz after muting a series of words related to the man that snubbed them for their next opponents.
Match day July 31, 2018
