Roma hit by Totti and De Rossi injuries

AS Roma's troubled start to the campaign got worse on Tuesday when the club said talismen Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi were ruled out of Wednesday's trip to promoted Brescia through injury.

Montenegro striker Mirko Vucinic is fit to return to the squad however and is likely to partner Marco Borriello upfront given Adriano is not 100 percent.

Claudio Ranieri's side, second last term, have not won a game so far this season.

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri has asked for time to prove his stuttering side's worth ahead of Wednesday's match at Lazio.

"We are paying too much for the errors we are committing," he told a news conference. "The team is built to achieve great things. We will demonstrate it in time."

Robinho is fit to return to the squad having missed the 1-1 draw with Catania on Saturday but Alexandre Pato is still out.

Juventus host Palermo on Thursday buoyed by their 4-0 win at Udinese at the weekend, where new Serbian winger Milos Krasic was inspirational.

"Krasic is a super buy," Juve sporting director Beppe Marotta told reporters. "The scudetto? We are aiming high."

Joint leaders Inter Milan welcome back Wesley Sneijder for Wednesday's home game with Bari after their playmaker missed Sunday's win at Palermo with a minor foot problem, the champions said in a statement.

Captain Javier Zanetti is rested after suffering chest pains in Palermo.

Promoted revelations Cesena, level at the top with Inter, have Giuseppe Colucci available for Wednesday's visit to Catania after the referee from the weekend win over Lecce said he had wrongly given him a second booking in a case of mistaken identity.

Italian referees' union chief Marcello Nicchi said his men had been doing well despite the Cesena error and other recent controversies.

"If after three rounds of games all the clubs are moaning about the referees then we are working well. I am satisfied. The problems come when the criticism comes from only one club," he told reporters.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums